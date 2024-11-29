Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
