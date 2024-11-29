CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
