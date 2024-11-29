D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,452,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,646,583 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

The company has a market capitalization of $613.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

