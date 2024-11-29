DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Forecast for Autodesk Earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Autodesk in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now expects that the software company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.64 on Thursday. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $39,054,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

