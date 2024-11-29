Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A La Rosa -24.46% -153.74% -89.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of La Rosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and La Rosa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. $12.41 billion 0.62 $526.92 million N/A N/A La Rosa $63.17 million 0.21 -$7.82 million ($1.70) -0.39

Summary

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. beats La Rosa on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses. Further, the company operates day service centers and childcare facilities; operates hotels in Malaysia; and bridge financing for general contractors. Additionally, it sells short-term insurance; offers credit card settlements services; rental apartment and condominium brokering services; provides real estate management and asset succession consulting services; and offers document shipping and destruction, printing, and administrative services. The company also engages in development and sale of investment-type apartment properties, and management of facility reservation portal sites. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.