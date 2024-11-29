Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,916 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,173,000 after purchasing an additional 176,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,042,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.