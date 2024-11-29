Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG opened at $104.96 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

