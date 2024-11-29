Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

