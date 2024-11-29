Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.30.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $389.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.04.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

