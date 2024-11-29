Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,476 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $8,186,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $288.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

