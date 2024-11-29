Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,900 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 135.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,068,482.82. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.