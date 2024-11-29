Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $48,349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,581,000 after purchasing an additional 175,795 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.35 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

