Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

CUZ opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.