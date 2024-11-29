Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,264.81. This trade represents a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

