Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 836.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after purchasing an additional 422,676 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $67,914,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $46,455,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

