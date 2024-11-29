Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $4,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE VNO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

