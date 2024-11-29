Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.