Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 47.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 134.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.