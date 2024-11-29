Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,592 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

