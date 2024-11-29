Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pool by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Down 0.5 %

Pool stock opened at $376.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.85 and its 200 day moving average is $352.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

