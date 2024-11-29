Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of DHR opened at $238.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

