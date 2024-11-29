Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of DELL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

