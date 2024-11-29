DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.57 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
