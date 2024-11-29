DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $256.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $120.39 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

