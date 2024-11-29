Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.10, but opened at $110.77. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 177,173 shares traded.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
