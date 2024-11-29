Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.10, but opened at $110.77. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 177,173 shares traded.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

