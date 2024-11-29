Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,245 ($15.80).

DNLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.82) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.46) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($17.90) to GBX 1,470 ($18.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.47) to GBX 1,170 ($14.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,532.43, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,161.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.30. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 959 ($12.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 27.50 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($14.74), for a total value of £327,819.96 ($416,120.79). Also, insider Karen Witts acquired 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,126 ($14.29) per share, for a total transaction of £94,302.50 ($119,703.60). Company insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

