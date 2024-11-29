Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,701 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,355,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SKM stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

