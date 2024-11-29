Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,841 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 320,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 716,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.1 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.