Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRX opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.25. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

