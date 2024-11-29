Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 21,981 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of JELD-WEN worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NYSE JELD opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

