Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.93 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,736 shares of company stock worth $9,308,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

