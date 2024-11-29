Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 2,198 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $341.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average is $294.13. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $351.80.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR
Piper Sandler Companies Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.