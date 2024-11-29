Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 2,198 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $341.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average is $294.13. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

