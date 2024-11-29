Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 24,113 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.15% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 15.1% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 97,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

