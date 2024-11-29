Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 8,183 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.14 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

