Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,183.94. This represents a 29.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $2,055,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,501.95. This trade represents a 47.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325 over the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

