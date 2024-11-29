Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,389,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

