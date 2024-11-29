Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $591,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

AUB opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.43%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

