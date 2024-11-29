Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $692,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

