Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $718,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

NYSE ROP opened at $564.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.22 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

