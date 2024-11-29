Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:FDP opened at $33.97 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

