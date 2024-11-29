Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $605,000 Investment in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in RxSight by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $14,942,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $504,106.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,571 shares in the company, valued at $21,259,066.27. The trade was a 2.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,070. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,197 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

