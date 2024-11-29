Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $664,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.44. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.