Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in National Vision were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 64.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 688.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

EYE stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $974.93 million, a P/E ratio of -61.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

