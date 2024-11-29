Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

UGP opened at $3.06 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

