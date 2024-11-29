Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $575,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,968. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,362.28. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.2 %

Hilltop stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

