Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 516.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $44,234,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

HUBS opened at $722.76 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $754.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,676.79, a PEG ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

