ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Down 34.4% in November

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ECDA opened at $0.97 on Friday. ECD Automotive Design has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

