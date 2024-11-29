Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3,139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 171,056 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

