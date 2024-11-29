Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

