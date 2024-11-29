enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Critical Review

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cerus and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 1 3 0 2.75 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 99.18%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares Cerus and enVVeno Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $156.37 million 2.16 -$37.49 million ($0.11) -16.55 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.29) -2.47

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -11.19% -37.90% -10.35% enVVeno Medical N/A -48.72% -45.96%

Summary

Cerus beats enVVeno Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



